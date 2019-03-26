Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HOLDERNESS - Patricia "Pat" (Danforth) Ford, a lifetime resident of Holderness, was born to Worthen M. Danforth and Celia May (Dutton) Danforth in Plymouth on March 17, 1934. Pat passed away peacefully at home after a period of failing health on March 16, 2019, one day before her 85th birthday, with her son Edward and cat Missy by her side.



Pat was a hard-working woman around the homestead and engaged in many town and community events. On the homestead she gardened, canned vegetables and ran the wood splitter.



Pat was a 70-year member and past master of the Mt. Livermore Grange. Pat leaves behind a legacy by the work provided to the town of Holderness Veterans Honor Roll.



She was considered a great cook by many - corn chowder, beef stew and homemade doughnuts were looked forward to on voting day. She was also a director and past president of the Plymouth State Fair.



Pat was a loving mother, enjoyed nature and always thought of others first. She loved feeding and watching the birds and other wildlife in the yard.



Her grandchildren remember many years of sap season, enjoying sugar on snow with fresh maple syrup from the sap house, maple candy and homemade doughnuts.



In addition to her husband of 50 years Robert W. Ford, who passed in 2002, Pat is predeceased by her brother Forrest Hardy and grandson Robert Allen Chamberlain.



Family members include her four children, Pennylee Ford of Plymouth, Robert W. Ford Jr. and his wife Ella of New Hampton, Guy D. Ford and wife Lisa of Holderness, and Edward R. Ford of Holderness; two sisters Thelma Downing of Ashland and E. Marjorie (Ford) Goddard, of Carnation, Wash.; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.



.



SERVICES: Calling Hours will take place in Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Thursday, March 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. A graveside service is planned for the spring at Trinity Churchyard Cemetery, Route #175, Holderness, on Friday, May 17, at 2 p.m. To sign Pat's Book of Memories:

HOLDERNESS - Patricia "Pat" (Danforth) Ford, a lifetime resident of Holderness, was born to Worthen M. Danforth and Celia May (Dutton) Danforth in Plymouth on March 17, 1934. Pat passed away peacefully at home after a period of failing health on March 16, 2019, one day before her 85th birthday, with her son Edward and cat Missy by her side.Pat was a hard-working woman around the homestead and engaged in many town and community events. On the homestead she gardened, canned vegetables and ran the wood splitter.Pat was a 70-year member and past master of the Mt. Livermore Grange. Pat leaves behind a legacy by the work provided to the town of Holderness Veterans Honor Roll.She was considered a great cook by many - corn chowder, beef stew and homemade doughnuts were looked forward to on voting day. She was also a director and past president of the Plymouth State Fair.Pat was a loving mother, enjoyed nature and always thought of others first. She loved feeding and watching the birds and other wildlife in the yard.Her grandchildren remember many years of sap season, enjoying sugar on snow with fresh maple syrup from the sap house, maple candy and homemade doughnuts.In addition to her husband of 50 years Robert W. Ford, who passed in 2002, Pat is predeceased by her brother Forrest Hardy and grandson Robert Allen Chamberlain.Family members include her four children, Pennylee Ford of Plymouth, Robert W. Ford Jr. and his wife Ella of New Hampton, Guy D. Ford and wife Lisa of Holderness, and Edward R. Ford of Holderness; two sisters Thelma Downing of Ashland and E. Marjorie (Ford) Goddard, of Carnation, Wash.; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.SERVICES: Calling Hours will take place in Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Thursday, March 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. A graveside service is planned for the spring at Trinity Churchyard Cemetery, Route #175, Holderness, on Friday, May 17, at 2 p.m. To sign Pat's Book of Memories: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Mayhew Funeral Home

12 Landgon Street

Plymouth , NH 03264

(603) 536-3163 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close