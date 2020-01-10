WOLFEBORO - Patty Dines Sharrar, 86, died on Dec. 22, 2019, in Wolfeboro Bay Center after a period of declining health.
Born in Brattleboro, Vt., on Dec. 31, 1932, she was raised in Andover.
She graduated from Andover High School.
Patty worked as a typist and in electronics in New Hampshire and California.
Her talents were art, piano and birdwatching.
She was predeceased by her husband of 20 years, John Sharrar; and her parents, Blanche and Leo Lacy.
One of 10 children, family members include three sisters, Sarah Marcoullier, Peg Colburn, and Leona Gillespy; her brother, Leo Lacy; and nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and they loved her.
SERVICES: A service is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements. To view an online memorial or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 10, 2020