Patricia E. Roux, 80, of Manchester, NH, died October 19, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on December 1, 1939, she was the daughter of Ellsworth and Mary (Downey) Hatch.
She was a parking lot attendant with Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Patricia will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.
She was married seventeen years to Robert J. Roux. He died January 28, 1978. Patricia was also predeceased by a son, Gary F. Roux in 1999 as well as a brother, David Hatch.
Family members include two sons, Michael Roux and his companion, Laurie, of Derry and John "Jack" Roux of Manchester; a daughter, Kathleen A. Michaud and her husband, Robert, of Manchester; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date.
