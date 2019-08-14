Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia F. (Sullivan) Despathy. View Sign Service Information Farwell Funeral Service, Inc. 18 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03060-2218 (603)-882-0591 Send Flowers Obituary

FREEDOM - Patricia F. (Sullivan) Despathy, 68, of Freedom, and formerly of Nashua, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Community Hospice House in Merrimack after a lengthy illness.



Born in Brookline, Mass., on Dec. 26, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Frank R. and Theresa M. (Watts) Sullivan.



After her family moved to Nashua in the late 1950s, Patricia attended local schools. In 1968, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary High School. She furthered her education at Rivier College and was a graduate of the Nashua Memorial Hospital's X-Ray Technician program.



Patricia was an X-ray technician for many years at Nashua Memorial Hospital, now Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. She later was a volunteer for the American Cancer Society at Elliott Hospital in Manchester. She also co-owned with her husband Jim and daughter Kristin, Rheault Photography in Manchester.



A resident of Freedom for the past five years, she also loved time at her summer home at White Horse Beach in Plymouth, Mass. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Pat was an avid reader and loved to travel.



In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and Craig Boudreau.



Family members include her husband, James L. "Jim" Despathy, whom she married on June 9, 1972 and shared the past 47 years together; a son, Michael Despathy and his wife Alison of Danville, Vt.; three grandchildren, Miles, Nate and Molly Despathy; a brother and sister-in-law, Mark F. and Helen Sullivan of Beaufort, N.C.; a sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen F. and Dr. Richard Kaas of Nashua; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



.



The family will receive relatives and friends in St. John XXIII Church (Infant Jesus Church) 121 Allds St., Nashua, on Friday, Aug. 16 beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Interment will take place in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.



Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock St., Nashua, (603) 882-0591, is in charge of arrangements.



www.farwellfuneralservice.com.

