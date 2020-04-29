Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia G. Freitas, 80, of Manchester, NH, died April 26, 2020, after a brief illness.



Born in Manchester, NH on March 14, 1940, she was the daughter of Frederick and Bertha (Labrie) Tobias. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



Patricia graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1957.



In her early years, she was employed with Absco Heating & Home Service. Until her retirement, she was an administrative assistant with the City of Manchester Human Resource Department for twenty years.



Devoted to her faith, Patricia was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Afterwards, she was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Church.



Patricia enjoyed puzzles, bowling, and following politics. She was fond of her cats, Norma and Ed. Her family was the center of her life. Patricia was a patent and devoted wife, a remarkable mother, and cherished grandmother. She will be deeply missed and held close in heart always.



Family members include her beloved husband of fifty-nine years, Francis "Frank" Freitas; a son, Jeffrey Freitas of Manchester; a daughter, Jennifer Freitas and her partner, James Hall, of Manchester; a granddaughter, Laura Freitas-Hall; three great-grandchildren, Orion, Trinity, and Barry; two sisters, Beverly Anderberg of Atlanta, GA and Barbara Aycock of FL; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Gene Sanford and a brother, Albert Tobias.



Services: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Pius X Church, Manchester, NH at a date to be announced. Burial will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03102.



The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.



For more information visit:







