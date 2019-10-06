Patricia J. Foti, 61, of Miramar, Fla., died at her home on October 2, 2019, surrounded by family.
Patty was born in Newark, N.J., on March 11, 1958 the daughter of William P. Foti and Rose (Pistone) Foti. Patty grew up in Manchester, graduating from Trinity High School in 1976. She later attend Broward Community College.
Patty enjoyed the beach, her friends, music and being surrounded by her adoring pets. Despite the many challenges she faced while confined to a wheelchair the last 35 years, Patty lived a full and independent life. Her determination, resilience and positive outlook served as an inspiration to her family and friends.
Patty is survived by her sister Rosanne Guerette and her husband Michael of Manchester, her brother William Foti and his wife Cathy of Manchester and nieces Christina and Caroline and nephews Christopher, Nathaniel and Nicholas.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cain and Janosz Funeral Home, 74 Brook St. (corner of Pine St.), Manchester, NH. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Joseph's Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patty's name to the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis or to the Humane Society of Broward County Florida.
Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family (www.cainjanozfuneralhome.com).
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 6, 2019