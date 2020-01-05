Patricia J. "Pattie" (Ryan) Scoledge (1957 - 2020)
Obituary
Patricia "Pattie" J. Scoledge, 62, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, surrounded by her family, at her home in Raymond, N.H.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Scoledge; their four sons Rob, Chris, Corey, Shawn and their families; her mother; three sisters; and one brother.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the New Pine Grove Cemetery, Raymond.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.

For more information, visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 5, 2020
