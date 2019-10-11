Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home 655 Central Avenue Dover , NH 03820 (603)-742-1017 Calling hours 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home 655 Central Avenue Dover , NH 03820 View Map Service Following Services Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home 655 Central Avenue Dover , NH 03820 View Map Burial 12:00 PM Russian City Cemetery Berlin , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SOMERSWORTH - Patricia (Jones) "Patty" Kovalik, 85, of Somersworth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Bellamy Fields in Dover.



Born in Gorham on Jan. 26, 1934, she was the daughter of Irving and Marion Grace Jones. She had seven siblings.



Voted Queen of Gorham High School in 1949 and later "Miss Popularity," Patty went on to graduate as class valedictorian and ventured off to Plymouth State Teachers College to pursue a double major in mathematics and science. After earning her degree in 1956, she taught for two years at Goffstown High School, during which time she married her Berlin City sweetheart and husband of almost 62 years, Eli Kovalik Jr. Patty then taught in the Oyster River Cooperative school district before completing two additional years at Horne Street School in Dover.



In 1961, she took a break from teaching to start a family. Ultimately settling in Somersworth, Patty became active in the Woman's Club, the Hilltop Extension Group as publicity chairperson, and First Parish Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and other activities including church bake sales and the annual holiday fair. Most importantly, however, she was a dedicated mother and wife who took special care of her family throughout the years providing support in immeasurable ways.



In 1977, Patty returned to school in Maine as a special education teacher's aide for two years. She continued for another eight years thereafter as a substitute before retiring and freeing up time for her passionate love of reading, thrift shopping around Rochester with Kay, visiting family and friends, and of course spending time with Eli and her children and grandchildren.



Family members include her two children, Thomas Kovalik of Lebanon, Maine, and Jennifer Santamaria and husband, Rob, along with her two lovely granddaughters, Anya and Nadia, all of Las Vegas, Nev.; her three sisters, Joan Donaldson of Gorham, Pearl Pelletier and her husband Herman of Milton, and Hazel Jones of Las Vegas, Nev.; and nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, Patty was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers, Arlene Corrigan of Lancaster, Ida Wheeler of Danville, Vt., Robert Jones of Dover, and John Jones of Dayton, Ohio.



Our family wishes to extend special thanks to Drs. Charle and Danielski for years of excellent and attentive medical care, to all the caregivers at Bellamy Fields, and most especially to Andrea Davis of Cornerstone VNA, for her trusted and loving support of our parents over these past seven years.



.



SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 15, in Wiggins-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover. Calling hours are from 4:30 to 6 p.m. followed by a brief service that all are welcome to attend. Burial will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at noon in the Russian City Cemetery, Berlin.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund at



To sign an online guestbook, visit

