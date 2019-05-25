Patricia Lee Lowrey, 90, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1928, in Claremont, NH, a daughter to the late Charles and Inez (Nourse) Lee. Patricia lived in Charlestown, NH, and graduated from Charlestown High School and later Keene State College with a teaching degree. She is survived by a brother, Harvey Hill, of Charlestown and was pre-deceased by a sister, Marion LeClair of Claremont, and a brother, Larry Hill of Charlestown.
In her teaching career, she taught school in the communities of Hinsdale, Marlborough, and Alstead, NH.
Patricia married Arnold R. Lowrey in 1957 and they lived in Keene before relocating to Alstead for many years. They retired to Colebrook in 2003, and spent much time vacationing in Rangeley, Me., where Patricia enjoyed their camp on Quimby Pond. She loved animals, especially dogs, and always had one near her.
There are no public calling hours or services scheduled at this time.
Published in Union Leader on May 25, 2019