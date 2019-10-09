MANCHESTER - Patricia M. Guillemette, 87, of Manchester, died Oct. 7, 2019, in Courville of Nashua surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Haverhill, Mass., on Jan. 3, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Richard Felker and Isabelle (Gladding) Walsh.
She was a graduate of Portsmouth High School and attended Plymouth State Teachers College.
Patricia worked many years as a legal secretary in Manchester.
She was an avid reader and loved swimming, diving and being at the water. She was an intelligent, strong woman with a great sense of humor. Patricia was loving and nurturing and was devoted to her family. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were most important to her. Patricia was also passionate about animals, especially her beloved Cairn terrier, Good Boy. Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Roger A. Guillemette, in 2004, and her sister, Gloria Berry of Portsmouth.
Family members include three children, Larry T. Guillemette and wife Virginia M. of Jamestown, R.I., Jane A. Paquin and husband Michael A. of Hooksett, and James A. Guillemette and wife Lisa I. of Hooksett; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Oct. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Executive Court Banquet Facility, 1199 S. Mammoth Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Manchester City Library, 405 Pine St., Manchester, N.H. 03104 or Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 9, 2019