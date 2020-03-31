Patricia M. Powers, 73, of Manchester, NH, died March 23, 2020, at Elliot Hospital, after a period of declining health.
Born in Boston, MA on April 25, 1946, she was the daughter of William and Alice (Mahoney) Duffy, Sr.
Patricia graduated from Saint Mary High School, Brookline, MA. She also attended Boston Business School.
Until her retirement, she worked in the claims department for the Social Security Administration for forty-two years.
Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Afterwards, she was a parishioner of Saint Anthony Church.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Patricia loved her family dearly. She was a patient and devoted wife, a remarkable mother, caring grandmother, and cherished friend. She will be missed immensely and held close in heart always.
Family members include her beloved husband of forty-eight years, Minot Powers III; a son, Minot Powers IV of Melrose, MA; a daughter, Laura Cammarano of Monroe, CT; three grandchildren, Ryan, Sean, Aidan; a brother, William C. Duffy, Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, of Waterboro, ME; and two nephews.
Services: A private graveside service took place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, NH. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2020