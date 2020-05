Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Moore, 65, of Fitzwilliam NH, passed away at home April 21, 2020 after a period of declining health. Trish leaves behind her spouse, Gretchen Gordon of Fitzwilliam, and her son, Shannon Sciria of Hooksett NH. Formerly of Saugus MA, Trish had friends and relatives both in the Boston area and in and around her Franklin Pierce community in NH.





