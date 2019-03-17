Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born in Manchester, NH on August 3, 1947, she was the daughter of Edward and Margaret (Sullivan) Smillie. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City and spent many summers at Hampton Beach.



Patti was employed at Pappy's Pizza and Family Restaurant for many years.



Patti will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, whose family was the center of her life. She enjoyed decorating and finding a good bargain.



She was married to Brian M. Moul who died April 18, 2017. She was also predeceased by a son, Timothy Moul in 1983; and a brother, Daniel Smillie.



Family members include three sons, Brendan Moul, Sean Moul, and Jamieson Moul and his wife, Erin, all of Manchester; a daughter, Erin Valenti and her husband, Michael, of Manchester; and a granddaughter, Leila.



Calling hours will be held Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Saint Raphael Church, Manchester, NH.



Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.



537 Union Street

Manchester , NH 03104

(603) 622-8223

