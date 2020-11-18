1/1
Patricia (Hawkes) Nelson
1942 - 2020
Patricia (Hawkes) Nelson, 78, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Concord Hospital.

She was born in Nashua, NH on July 24, 1942 the daughter of John A. and Mary A. (O'Neill) Hawkes. Pat graduated from Nashua, NH High School and the University of NH. In the 1970's she worked for the Vice President of Finance at Honeywell and later was in human relations for NEC Microcomputers in Wellesley, MA. She lived in Hudson, MA for many years before moving to New London in 2000.

Pat attended Our Lady of Fatima Parish in New London. She was on the Board of Caring Animal Partners and had been in book discussion groups. She loved animals and reading. Pat also liked to ski, golf, walk and enjoyed socializing.

Her husband, Thomas Gary Nelson, died in 2003. She is survived by her sister, Joan E. Nicoll of Holly Springs, NC; a nephew and wife, Jeffrey and Kathy Nicoll of Holly Springs, NC; a niece, Debra Dunn of Manchester, NH; seven stepchildren; 12 step grandchildren; grandnieces and grandnephews.

Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. A memorial Mass will follow at 11:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima, 724 Main Street, New London and burial will be in West Part Cemetery, New London.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257. In lieu of flowers, please also consider a donation to the Upper Valley Human Society that Pat was very fond of.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
NOV
21
Memorial Mass
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
