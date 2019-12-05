Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia O. Stevens. View Sign Service Information William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 (603)-286-3132 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM The Golden Crest 29 Baldwin St. Franklin , NH Send Flowers Obituary

FRANKLIN - Patricia O. Stevens, 83, a former resident of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in The Golden Crest in Franklin.



Born in Pittsfield on Jan. 29, 1936, she was the daughter of Nelson and Natalie (Pickard) Osborne. She was a resident of Derry for several years before moving to Alton in 1972 where she lived before moving to Punta Gorda, Fla., for 17 years. She and her husband were residents of The Golden Crest in Franklin for the past two years.



Patricia and her husband Henry were the owners of National Supply Co., which served shoe manufacturers throughout New Hampshire and Massachusetts. They then went on to buy and sell collectible stamps, a company that their son continues to operate.



Patricia was a prolific quilter and enjoyed donating her creations to family and friends. She was a member of the Quilters Guild in Florida and New Hampshire. She was also a member of the women's voter group in Derry, and the Wally Byam Caravan Club, an Airstream travel trailer group that gathered throughout the United States and Canada, serving as president and vice presidents of the local chapter.



She was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Neil Osborne and his wife Sharon.



Family members include her husband of 63 years, Henry Burt Stevens of Franklin; her two daughters, Cynthia Morrill of Alton, and Linda Stevens of Milton; her son, Philip Stevens of Alton; her grandson, David Cormier of Franklin; her great-granddaughter, Daysie of Washington State; her brother, Frank and his wife Helen Osborne of Natick, Mass.; and three nieces and a nephew.



.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in The Golden Crest, 29 Baldwin St., Franklin.



Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, Ind. 46250.



William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Tilton, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information, visit

