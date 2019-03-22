Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Rose (Quinn) Carle. View Sign

DERRY - Patricia Rose (Quinn) Carle, 82, of Derry, was united with the Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 9, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Catherine (Yetman) Quinn. She had been a resident of Derry for the past 11 years, formerly living in Long Branch, N.J.



Patricia was a dynamic woman who made friends with whoever she met. She was a wonderful mother who was dedicated to her children and created many wonderful memories for them. She fought tirelessly for her late son Derek, who suffered from profound mental illness right up to the day he died. She was so proud of her son Patrick, who she loved to listen to him play his violin, from the beginning squawks and squeaks to the beautiful music he learned quickly to create. She was a generous and loving woman whose heart always had room for anybody. She volunteered for CASA advocating for abused and neglected children.



Patricia was an accomplished equestrian and shared her love of horses with her daughter, Kimberly. Pat and her horse Dewey were inseparable. Pat was a member of the Cross State Trail Ride, gaining lifelong friends and experiencing a true sense of being one with nature as she rode the trails with Dewey.



Patricia and her husband Ray had many amazing adventures, and traveled the world for many years, from Europe, Asia, and Central America. She was intensely curious and enthusiastic about exploring different cultures. She was game for anything, from trying local cuisines, ziplining in Costa Rica, and taking off for jaunts to explore local surroundings. Pat and Ray were talented ballroom dancers and were breathtaking when they danced together. They would throw epic Fourth of July dance parties at their beachside home in Long Branch, N.J., that would spill out onto the boardwalk where family, friends, and total strangers ended up boogying the night away. Pat loved get-togethers with many dear friends who adored her.



Her family is so grateful for the love and support of friends and family. We want to thank her caregivers, and especially Amedysis Home Health and Hospice Care for providing guidance, encouragement, and the best of care in our hour of need. She will be terribly missed, and life will be so different without her. She leaves us with smiles, laughs, and many stories. We were blessed to have her in our lives.



Family members include her husband, Ray Carle of Derry; two children, Kimberly Ann Taylor and her husband Keith of Derry, and Patrick Quinn Carle and his wife Jeonghwa of Busan, Korea; three grandchildren, Ava Rose Taylor of Derry, Alexis Patricia Zuckerman, and Max Zuckerman both of Holmdel, N.J.; two sisters, Kathleen Q. Weston of West Chester, Pa., and Noreen Pace of Lubec, Maine; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Derek Raymond Carle in 2009.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, March 23, from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 26 Crystal Ave., Derry, with cremation to follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 85 N. State St., Concord, N.H. 03301.

