PATRICK G. BELOIN



With great sadness, we share the passing of our brother, Patrick "Pat" Beloin, of Rochester, NH, on March 25, following a valiant and courageous battle with cancer.



Pat was born on December 13, 1943, the eldest son of the late Edward and Adrienne (Mongeau) Beloin, of Colebrook and Lancaster, NH.



Pat served in the US Army (1961-1964). He was stationed in France and visited numerous European countries during his tour of duty. Thereafter, he traveled extensively, visiting all seven continents.



Pat worked in the construction industry for over 50 years. He had a strong work ethic and took pride in the many projects in which he was involved.



He is survived by his brothers Paul (Suzanne) Beloin of York, ME and Raymond Beloin of Delanson, NY, his sisters Therese (Philippe) Gervais of Island Pond, VT, Dorothy (Thomas) Nadeau of Brunswick, ME, Marguerite Tenney and Louise Beloin of Lancaster, NH, as well as step-children Donald Betz and Bonita Stevens, both of Rochester, NH and numerous nephews/grandnephews, nieces/grandnieces, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Pat also leaves many very dear friends.



Pat was predeceased by his parents, a sister Jeannine Cady and a brother Albert Beloin, as well as a sister-in-law Cheryl Beloin and brothers-in-law Jeffrey Tenney and Ernard Cady.



Pat was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Rochester. Due to the current circumstances, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.



Anyone wishing to make a donation in Pat's memory may do so to the .

