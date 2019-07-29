Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary

DERRY - Patrick D. McClellan, 40, of Derry, NH, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019, surrounded by family and friends following a brief illness. Son of Ann (Melia) McClellan and the late Randy D. McClellan of Derry, he is survived by his loving wife of ten years, Kathryn "Casey" (Coole) McClellan.



A lifelong Derry resident, Patrick attended Derry schools and graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1998. He also attended Franciscan University in Steubenville, OH. For the past 22 years, Pat was an employee of Benson's Lumber and Hardware, most recently as the Shipping Manager.



Pat was a Communicant at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Derry, NH. His commitment to faith was evident in the various roles he held including that of lector, sacristan, Eucharistic minister, and religious education teacher. Pat was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3023, having first joined the organization at age 12 as a Knights of Columbus Squire. Additionally, Pat served as the Faithful Navigator of the MSG Randy D. McClellan Assembly #3594. Through his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus, Patrick spent countless hours volunteering and raising money for charitable causes.



Patrick is survived by his sister Meaghan Ivey (Richard) of Londonderry, NH; brother Brian McClellan of Norfolk, VA; and his nieces Evelyn and Juliet Ivey, and nephew Benjamin Ivey. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph McClellan. Pat was also the son-in-law of Robert and Ruth Coole of Windham, NH, and brother-in-law of Robert Coole of Canton, MA.



Pat loved crocheting gifts, spending time with his loved ones, cooking, watching Food Network, and preparing well in advance for the annual Melia-McClellan-DeCorpo St. Patrick's Day celebration. A true Boston sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.



Pat will be lovingly remembered for his big heart, faith, Irish wit, attention to detail, and gift of gab which was evident through his last days as he entertained his nurses, doctors, and various health care providers at Massachusetts General Hospital. He lived his life to the fullest and his last wishes were for people to take better care of one another, perform random acts of kindness, and to volunteer one's time, talent, or treasures to make the world a better place.



SERVICES: Visiting hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at the Peabody Funeral Homes, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 26 Crystal Ave. in Derry. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Pat to the . To send a condolence, please visit





