Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester , NH 03104
(603)-622-8223
Calling hours
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester , NH 03104
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester , NH 03104
Obituary

Patrick J. Reilly, 67, of Manchester, NH, died November 28, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester, NH on July 7, 1952, he was the son of John "Jumbo" P. and Josephine (Filipowicz) Reilly. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



Patrick graduated from Bishop Bradley High School, Class of 1970.



He was employed forty-two years for the City of Manchester Highway Department as a truck driver and later as a dispatcher, until his retirement.



He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post #2 and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.



For many years, Patrick donated his time and talents as a coach for Manchester Babe Ruth League Baseball, Sweeney Post Baseball, and Memorial High School Softball. He also was a baseball and softball umpire.



Patrick enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and the beach. He was an avid New England sports fan. He was fond of watching the cooking and food network channels.



Patrick delighted in being a loving father and absolutely husband. He was an extraordinary one-of-a-kind friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



In addition to his mother of Manchester, family members include his wife of forty-one years, Nancy A. (Perich) Reilly; a son, Sean Reilly of Manchester; a daughter, Erin Reilly of Manchester; two brothers, Peter Reilly of Old Orchard Beach, ME and Michael Reilly of Manchester; two sisters, Pamela Cox of Hampton Falls and Paula Mattson of Auburn; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.



Services: Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:30 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.



A memorial service will take place Thursday at 11 AM in the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or the Sweeney Post Baseball Program, 251 Maple Street, Manchester, NH 03103.



