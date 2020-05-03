Patrick James Peryer Jr., 30, passed away suddenly on April 29, 2020 at his home. Born in Exeter, NH on September 13, 1989, he was the son of Patrick James Peryer Sr. and Deolinda Irene (Groulx) Peryer.
Patrick attended Manchester High School West. He proudly served 11 years in the New Hampshire Army National Guard. Most recently, Patrick worked as a laborer for Kalwall. Patrick was skilled in doing automotive repairs. He was often found spending his time biking. A kind-hearted person, Patrick enjoyed helping others.
Patrick is survived by his parents, Patrick Peryer Sr. and Deolinda Peryer; his sisters, Jennifer Peryer and Tiffany Funari-Castor; his brothers, Clint Barry and Michael Odell; and his nieces, Maya and Thea.
No formal services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the VA Medical Center https://www.manchester.va.gov/
To view Patrick's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.