The years we had together were amazing we shared amazing memories together i still can't believe your gone i remember the first day i met you of how goofy and funny you were i knew right then you would be the one your smile always made my heart skip a beat your voice always soothed me when I was upset you always had my back you loved me for me i also remember the time you first told me you loved me and you kissed me it was a 4 of July night with fire works ❤ I became one of your family members Tiffany and I are still close as the first time you introduced us i love your neices and mother i promise to keep them safe and make sure they are okay i hope you can watch over us and smile and laugh you always thought about others before yourself you never let anyone down and you loved hard i also remember the sundays we would spend working on the car in the drive way and Jojo helping you and id bring you a cold beer and we would fall asleep to country music with the windows open some nights we would stay up talking and have heart to heart conversations I miss thoses times . I will forever miss you and I love you with all my heart I wish I could have had a few last words with you even though we spoke last week and I told you how I felt about everything but now your in a better place and I hope you are safe now just rest easy and keep a close eye on us all

shayna Cunningham