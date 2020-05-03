Patrick James Peryer
1989 - 2020
Patrick James Peryer Jr., 30, passed away suddenly on April 29, 2020 at his home. Born in Exeter, NH on September 13, 1989, he was the son of Patrick James Peryer Sr. and Deolinda Irene (Groulx) Peryer.

Patrick attended Manchester High School West. He proudly served 11 years in the New Hampshire Army National Guard. Most recently, Patrick worked as a laborer for Kalwall. Patrick was skilled in doing automotive repairs. He was often found spending his time biking. A kind-hearted person, Patrick enjoyed helping others.

Patrick is survived by his parents, Patrick Peryer Sr. and Deolinda Peryer; his sisters, Jennifer Peryer and Tiffany Funari-Castor; his brothers, Clint Barry and Michael Odell; and his nieces, Maya and Thea.

No formal services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the VA Medical Center https://www.manchester.va.gov/

Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Patrick's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net




Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP
Kenny Groulx
Family
It's hard to grasp that you're gone . And gone to soon. So many years have passed not seeing you, I will always cherish our little conversations through facebook messenger. You were always the sweetest young man. I will miss you very much. RIP Patrick . love always Aunt Roseanne ❤❤❤
Roseanne Beardmore
Family
Pat was a caring loving person and would do anything for anyone for that reason I'm glad I got to meet pat and will miss his friendship
Timothy campbell
Friend
I can't believe that your gone. You were such a nice, sweet, and caring person. You will be missed but never forgotten.
Stephanie Biron
Friend
Rest easy Pat you where such a kind soul the sweetest person I've ever met my condolences to your loved ones .
Brittany Bourget
Friend
Rip Patrick i cant believe that your gone im honored that i met you and got to know you i just wished we kept in better touch you a beautiful soul Lori Lambert Family Friend
Lori Lambert
Family Friend
We are so sorry for your loss.patrick was a great guy,he went out with my daughter and lived with us for awhile,he was always respectful and responsible,we loved him very much and he will be deeply missed
Michael & Lisaa Goodhue
Friend
We joined around the same time. We drilled at RSP in the same platoon. After that, I didn't see much of him. Both of us were mechanics. I'm currently in his old unit now. He was always kind to me and had me laughing. I'm so sorry for your loss. If you need anything, please reach out. 603-359-7699
Adam Rich
Served In The Military Together
So sorry for your loss. Pat was a good kid. Gone but not forgotten.
Linda
Friend
My Deepest sympathy on the loss of your son Patrick. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
April Reed
Friend
We had some crazy times together. Youre really gone too soon. Im sorry i cant believe this. Rest in peace.
Melissa Burpee
Family
Rest easy buddy ❤ you will be missed!
Latara Russell
Friend
Sending my condolences to the Peryer family. May god give you the strength and time to heal.
Marge Hamel
Family
RIP
Acquaintance
Patrick you were by far the most caring individual I have ever met. You helped me out more than I could ever pay back. I love you bro I am so sorry it ended this way just know we all love you and will never forget you buddy!
Sean Bourassa
Friend
You will forever be missed. Save a seat on the flipside for me brother. Zpike
Michael Roberts
Served In The Military Together
The years we had together were amazing we shared amazing memories together i still can't believe your gone i remember the first day i met you of how goofy and funny you were i knew right then you would be the one your smile always made my heart skip a beat your voice always soothed me when I was upset you always had my back you loved me for me i also remember the time you first told me you loved me and you kissed me it was a 4 of July night with fire works ❤ I became one of your family members Tiffany and I are still close as the first time you introduced us i love your neices and mother i promise to keep them safe and make sure they are okay i hope you can watch over us and smile and laugh you always thought about others before yourself you never let anyone down and you loved hard i also remember the sundays we would spend working on the car in the drive way and Jojo helping you and id bring you a cold beer and we would fall asleep to country music with the windows open some nights we would stay up talking and have heart to heart conversations I miss thoses times . I will forever miss you and I love you with all my heart I wish I could have had a few last words with you even though we spoke last week and I told you how I felt about everything but now your in a better place and I hope you are safe now just rest easy and keep a close eye on us all
shayna Cunningham
May God hold you in his arms and give you peace. You were loved by so many people on this earth Pat. We will miss you until we meet you again in eternity! ❤
Tim McGinnin Sr.
Friend
So sorry for your loss prayers for all
So sorry for your loss prayers for all Phillips
Family
I love you homie....rest easy
Brittany Moody
Friend
R.i.p. cus I will alway remember how u was happy and loving. Amen.
Willie Barkley
Family
I love you pat I'm gunna miss you so much rip it up with chris and tyler up there love you man
ian bilodeau
Friend
I can't believe your really gone man been friends for almost 18yrs now meet you in 6th and biked everywhere the memories we had will never be forgotten I love you pat rip
Ian bilodeau
