Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick John Fitzgerald. View Sign

NASHUA - Patrick John Fitzgerald, 86, of Nashua, passed away Sunday morning, April 14, 2019, in his home after a brief illness.



Born in New York, N.Y., on Oct. 10, 1932, he was a son of the late John and Ruth (Rogers) Fitzgerald. Patrick grew up in Manhattan and graduated from Power Memorial Academy. Patrick furthered his education at Manhattan College and later earned his master's degree in business administration from Rivier College, now Rivier University in Nashua.



An electrical engineer, Mr. Fitzgerald had been employed with Microsemi in Lawrence, Mass., for more than 40 years.



A resident of Nashua since 1972, he previously made his home in Carle Place, Long Island, N.Y., for many years. In his leisure time, Patrick was an avid reader, and enjoyed golfing and taking long walks. Patrick was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St. Christopher Church.



Family members include his wife, April (Geer) Fitzgerald; his six children and their spouses, Brendon and Anthonicia Fitzgerald of Beverly Hills, Calif., Damien Fitzgerald of Hanover, Md., Patricia and Mark Dwyer of Merrimack, Adrian and Michelle Fitzgerald of Cary, N.C., and Edmon Fitzgerald of Hudson, and the late Christian Fitzgerald and his wife, Melissa Fitzgerald of Chesterfield, Va.; three step-children and their spouses, Eric and Diane Hinckley, Lyle Hinckley and Dawn Griska, and Jean-Louis and Sarah Cormier; his former wife, Catherine Fitzgerald of Nashua; 19 grandchildren; a brother, William Fitzgerald and his wife Jean of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Frances Fitzgerald of New City, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Ralph Heineman of Plainview, Long Island, N.Y.; nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition to his parents and son, Patrick was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Kevin Fitzgerald; two sisters, Mary Heineman and Margaret Rooney; and a daughter-in-law, Patty Fitzgerald.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, April 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. in Farwell Funeral Home, 18 Lock St., Nashua.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, at 11:30 a.m. from St. Christopher Church, 62 Manchester St., Nashua. Friends are invited to attend and will gather at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The PLUS Company, 19 Chestnut St., Nashua, NH 03060.



Farwell Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. (603) 882-0591.

NASHUA - Patrick John Fitzgerald, 86, of Nashua, passed away Sunday morning, April 14, 2019, in his home after a brief illness.Born in New York, N.Y., on Oct. 10, 1932, he was a son of the late John and Ruth (Rogers) Fitzgerald. Patrick grew up in Manhattan and graduated from Power Memorial Academy. Patrick furthered his education at Manhattan College and later earned his master's degree in business administration from Rivier College, now Rivier University in Nashua.An electrical engineer, Mr. Fitzgerald had been employed with Microsemi in Lawrence, Mass., for more than 40 years.A resident of Nashua since 1972, he previously made his home in Carle Place, Long Island, N.Y., for many years. In his leisure time, Patrick was an avid reader, and enjoyed golfing and taking long walks. Patrick was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St. Christopher Church.Family members include his wife, April (Geer) Fitzgerald; his six children and their spouses, Brendon and Anthonicia Fitzgerald of Beverly Hills, Calif., Damien Fitzgerald of Hanover, Md., Patricia and Mark Dwyer of Merrimack, Adrian and Michelle Fitzgerald of Cary, N.C., and Edmon Fitzgerald of Hudson, and the late Christian Fitzgerald and his wife, Melissa Fitzgerald of Chesterfield, Va.; three step-children and their spouses, Eric and Diane Hinckley, Lyle Hinckley and Dawn Griska, and Jean-Louis and Sarah Cormier; his former wife, Catherine Fitzgerald of Nashua; 19 grandchildren; a brother, William Fitzgerald and his wife Jean of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Frances Fitzgerald of New City, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Ralph Heineman of Plainview, Long Island, N.Y.; nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his parents and son, Patrick was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Kevin Fitzgerald; two sisters, Mary Heineman and Margaret Rooney; and a daughter-in-law, Patty Fitzgerald.SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, April 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. in Farwell Funeral Home, 18 Lock St., Nashua.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, at 11:30 a.m. from St. Christopher Church, 62 Manchester St., Nashua. Friends are invited to attend and will gather at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The PLUS Company, 19 Chestnut St., Nashua, NH 03060.Farwell Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. (603) 882-0591. www.farwellfuneralservice.com Funeral Home Farwell Funeral Service, Inc.

18 Lock Street

Nashua , NH 03060-2218

(603) 882-0591 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close