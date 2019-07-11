HAMPSTEAD - Patrick M. Sabia Jr., 82, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on July 5, 2019.
Born March 30, 1937, in East Meadow, N.Y., he was the son of Patrick and Caroline Sabia Sr.
After serving in the U.S. Navy, he met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty" Ruggiero. Living on Long Island, N.Y., they faithfully raised their children Caroline, Patrick, Maria, Jill and Joseph.
He worked as a circulation supervisor for the New York newspaper Newsday.
An outdoorsman, he spent his off-time camping, hunting, fishing and gardening. After retiring, he lived in North Carolina, then eventually settled in Hampstead to be near his children and grandchildren.
He worshipped at St. Anne's where he served as an usher, member of the Knights of Columbus and all-around greeter. He will be missed by all who knew him. His family is consoled knowing he is at peace in God's hands.
Family members include his wife of 57 years, Betty; his five children;10 grandchildren; and his sister, Carole. His family was the light of his life.
.
SERVICES: A Mass was celebrated from his parish this week. He will be laid to rest in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, July 18, at 11:30 a.m.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on July 11, 2019