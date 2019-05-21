Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul A. Allard. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Parish of the Transfiguration 305 Kelley St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul A. Allard, 85, of Manchester, died May 18, 2019 at St. Teresa Manor after a period of declining health.



He was born in Manchester on April 26, 1934 to Armand and Laura (Chevenelle) Allard. He lived in Manchester for most of his life and in Auburn for several years.



He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957.



Paul worked at Grand Union Champagne's grocery store and at Hillcrest Terrace, both in Manchester for many years. He enjoyed assisting his family with any construction projects they had.



He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Georgette J. (Bournival) Allard in 2018 and by a brother, Roland Allard.



The family includes five sons, Paul Allard and his wife, Robin, Robert Allard and his wife, Brenda and Richard Allard all of Manchester, Roger Allard and his wife, Susan, of Auburn and Donald Allard and his wife, Allison, of Laconia; 15 grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, Melissa, Lindsey, Alex, Eric, Meagan, Molly, Sarah, Mathew, Jenny, Brian, Stephanie, Morgan and Mitchell; nine great grandchildren, Joseph, Kaleb, Kristofer, Ashlee, Justin, Jeremiah, Brady, Meadow Shea and Chance; a brother, Rev. Marcel Allard of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at Parish of the Transfiguration, 305 Kelley St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 166 So. River Rd., Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.



