1/1
Paul A. Richardson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul A. Richardson, 76, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Born on November 22, 1943 in Pittsfield, he was the son of the late Clifton and Edna (Nealey) Richardson.

Paul graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1962 and went on to earn his Associates degree from the first graduating class at New Hampshire Technical Institute. He was a gifted drafter which can be seen in the hundreds of homes he designed in various local communities. He was very involved in his community, from assisting with the addition to the Pittsfield High School to helping with the reconstruction of the Town Hall and the Community Center. He served on the Pittsfield Board of Selectmen and also served as the Building Inspector for the Town of Barnstead for several years. He was a talented woodworker who built many projects for his wife, daughter and grandchildren. His 1930 Model A Ford was his pride and joy which he restored to pristine condition in his 20's and still has to this day. He was a busy man with many talents but he was never too busy for his grandchildren who affectionately knew him as Papa.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Ruthie White and beloved nephew, Donnie Virgin.

He is survived by his wife Carole (Fife) Richardson of Pittsfield, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage; daughter, Angela Leach and her husband Andy along with his grandchildren Alex, Lexie, and Brady of Manchester; his sister, Harriet Virgin of Dover and his niece Pam Beane of Kennebunk, ME; mother-in-law, Ernestine Fife of Pittsfield; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Judy and Terry Hussey of Milton; Donald and Martha Fife of Pittsfield; Steve and Carol Fife of Wiscasset, ME; Mike and Toni Fife of Center Barnstead; and Debbie Fife of Pittsfield; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7th 2020 at 2:00 pm at Floral Park Cemetery in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul's name to the Pittsfield Community Center, 68 Main Street, Pittsfield NH 03263.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Floral Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home
1217 Suncook Valley Hwy
Epsom, NH 03234
(603) 798-3050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 30, 2020
Carol and all of Paul's Family, Karen and myself would like you all to know what privilege it was to have known Paul and his family. He loved all of you very much. Our thoughts and prayers go to you all. Sincerely Mike and Karen Clarke
Mike Clarke
Friend
October 29, 2020
Dear Carole-

I was also very sad to hear about Paul’s passing and have fond childhood memories spent with both of you and Angie. I’m so glad, that after many years of not seeing each other, that we were able to meet you and Paul for lunch last summer with our daughter Emma. I hope to see you again when we visit New England.

Much love to you- Abbie
Abbie Beane
Family
October 29, 2020
Carole
we were shocked to hear about Paul. We are thinking of you.
Dave & Noreen Rollins
October 29, 2020
Carole,
So sad to read of Paul's passing, our condolences to you and the family. Sad too, another Icon of Pittsfield is gone. He'll be in your hearts always.
Susan (C.) & Wayne Burt
Susan C. Burt
Classmate
October 29, 2020
Carole;
So sorry to hear of Paul’s passing.
May your memories bring you peace at this time. Prayers for you & your family.
Lucille

Lucille Randall
Friend
October 28, 2020
Carole,
Mom and I were very saddened to learn of Paul's passing. He was very talented, a wonderful Dad, husband, grandfather, brother, and uncle. We will miss him, his sense of humor, and his presence at family gatherings. Thank you, Paul for all the wonderful memories we have of you. May you rest in peace. We love you. Harriet and Pam
Pam Beane
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved