Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester 74 Brook St. Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-623-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul A. Somers, 58 of Manchester died at his home on August 3, 2019 after a short period of failing health. Paul was born in Manchester on August 15, 1960 the son of Herbert Somers and Adrienne (Rochefort) Somers. Paul was raised in Manchester and graduated from Manchester Memorial High School in 1978. In his youth, he engaged in body building which he thoroughly enjoyed and continued to work out at the Executive Court Club throughout his life as he always stated: "it keeps me going!" He worked as a Master Electrician at Syversten Corp. after completing trade school. He enjoyed going to the beach and New Found Lake as well as spending time with his sister and her family every weekend chatting about his favorite shows and sharing a good meal together on the holidays. Paul was known to never turn down a good meal! He loved listening to the music of Carrie Underwood and Elvis Presley. Paul always kept a positive attitude no matter what life threw at him. He will be fondly remembered for his quick wit, and ability to make anyone laugh. Paul will be greatly missed by his sister Gloria Sullivan and her husband Michael; niece Kara Sullivan, nephew Chris Sullivan and his wife Kelly of Manchester, his nephew Ian Whitney of Manchester, his brothers; David Somers and his wife Helen of Manchester, Peter Somers and his wife Katy of Massachusetts as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 74 Brook Street (corner of Pine St.), Manchester, NH 03104. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in Paul's name to:

Paul A. Somers, 58 of Manchester died at his home on August 3, 2019 after a short period of failing health. Paul was born in Manchester on August 15, 1960 the son of Herbert Somers and Adrienne (Rochefort) Somers. Paul was raised in Manchester and graduated from Manchester Memorial High School in 1978. In his youth, he engaged in body building which he thoroughly enjoyed and continued to work out at the Executive Court Club throughout his life as he always stated: "it keeps me going!" He worked as a Master Electrician at Syversten Corp. after completing trade school. He enjoyed going to the beach and New Found Lake as well as spending time with his sister and her family every weekend chatting about his favorite shows and sharing a good meal together on the holidays. Paul was known to never turn down a good meal! He loved listening to the music of Carrie Underwood and Elvis Presley. Paul always kept a positive attitude no matter what life threw at him. He will be fondly remembered for his quick wit, and ability to make anyone laugh. Paul will be greatly missed by his sister Gloria Sullivan and her husband Michael; niece Kara Sullivan, nephew Chris Sullivan and his wife Kelly of Manchester, his nephew Ian Whitney of Manchester, his brothers; David Somers and his wife Helen of Manchester, Peter Somers and his wife Katy of Massachusetts as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 74 Brook Street (corner of Pine St.), Manchester, NH 03104. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in Paul's name to: www.wish.org as Paul was always passionate about giving to those who are in need. Cain & Jansoz Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online obituary please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close