Paul A Werthman, 64, of Merrimack, NH died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, February 11th, 2019.



He was born in Walnut Creek, CA on May 11, 1954 a son of the late Louis and Jean (Fink) Werthman.



Paul was a graduate of Las Lomas High School and he attended San Diego State, CA and received his Master's at the University of Phoenix.



He loved country music, working on old cars and wine tasting. Paul had received his Pilot's license and enjoyed doing projects around the house. Paul loved to travel which included taking cruises. He enjoyed watching the Patriots and Red Sox. He made a lasting impression on people because of sense of humor, charm, wisdom and friendship.



Paul was currently employed at Electric Smarts in the Marketing and Sales Dept.



In addition to his parents, he is pre-deceased by a sister Toby Grace.



Members of his family include his wife Deborah Werthman of Merrimack; a son, Greg Werthman; four daughters, Jenny and Debbie Werthman, and Gabrielle and Raelene Giordano; three grandchildren, Alex and Sierra Blackburn and Jackson Werthman.



Calling hours will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019 from 2-4 PM. A Memorial service will follow in the chapel at 4 PM.



Those who wish may make memorial contributions to American



For more info or to sign an online memorial, go to

425 Daniel Webster Highway

Merrimack , NH 03054

(603) 424-5530 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 17, 2019

