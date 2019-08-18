Paul Abate, Jr., 73, of Auburn, NH, died Thursday August 15, 2019 in Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH. He was born in Everett, MA on August 8, 1946, a son of the late Paul and Catherine (Napoli) Abate, Sr. He had been a resident of Auburn since 1985, formerly living in Derry, NH and Andover, MA. He was employed for Malden Mills for many years, retiring as a utility supervisor. Paul was an active and proud member of UNITE (Union of Needletrades Industrial and Textile Employees). He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching all types of sports on TV.
He is survived by his wife Paula (Kamont) Abate of Auburn; his son, Scott Abate of Manchester; his brother, Victor Abate of Westwood, MA; as well as several nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Abate.
At his immediate family's request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the diabetes . The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 18, 2019