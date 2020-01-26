Paul Andre St. Pierre, devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Jan. 21, 2020, after a brief illness.
Paul was born on Jan. 27, 1946, in Manchester, N.H. Paul served in the United States Navy for 4-1/2 years. During his time in the Navy, Paul received the National Defense Service Medal.
Paul graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. He was an extraordinary pharmacist and treated his patients with care and compassion at Mercury West Pharmacy for over 30 years.
Paul will best be remembered for his exceptional sense of humor and his dedication to his family, friends, and patients. Paul was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Paul was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Aurelien and Elizabeth St. Pierre, his father and mother-in-law, John and Tsuruko Wagner, and brother-in-law, Jay Wagner. Paul is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 45 years Judy Wagner St. Pierre; his sons Paul A. St. Pierre II and his wife, Helena, of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Capt. Marc A. St. Pierre, USMC, and his wife, Cate, of Okinawa, Japan; and his daughter, Jacqueline A. St. Pierre of Mountain Home, Idaho. Paul's legacy also includes three grandchildren: Lily Saele St. Pierre, Henrik Saele St. Pierre, and Marc Alexandre St. Pierre II. He is also survived by his sisters: Priscilla Tanguay and Carmen Kearney; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
SERVICES: A memorial service was planned for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church located at 250 Fox Hill Road, Hampton, with the Rev. Dr. Phyllis Milton officiating. Friends were invited to a reception immediately following the service in the church social hall. At his request, Paul is a LifeNet Health organ donor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Paul's memory to Hampton Animal Aid, Semper Fi Fund, Travis Manion Foundation or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions at www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 26, 2020