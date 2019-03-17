Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Paul Armand Gagne of Alpharetta, GA, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Paul was born and raised in Manchester, NH, the son of the late Albert and Blanche (Dionne) Gagne. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Lucie (Damour) Gagne; his sons Eric and his wife Stacy (Olsen) Gagne; Jeff and his wife Danielle (Messier) Gagne; grandchildren: McKenna, Tanner, Emma, and Andrew all of Alpharetta; his brother Donald Gagne, sister Louise (Gagne) and husband Paul Allard of Manchester; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Priscilla (Gagne) and husband Paul Plourde, brother Maurice and his wife Jeanne (Comire) Gagne and Sister-in-law Lynn (Gage) Gagne. Paul graduated from Ste. Marie High School class of 1958. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1959 as a Flight Mechanic, receiving his honorable discharge in 1965. He went on to start a career in the Food Industry at Grand Union Champagne Supermarkets as a department manager and later worked as a Wonder Bread/Hostess Cake route delivery driver for over 25 years, eventually retiring in 2004. Paul spent his retirement in Florida and Georgia where he loved to play golf, was an avid reader and followed the Patriots and the Red Sox. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to a .



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for April 12 at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Cumming, GA, at 10 a.m. A luncheon reception will follow at Crooked Creek Golf Course.





14 Pine Street

Exeter , NH 03833

(603) 772-3554

