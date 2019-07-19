NORTHWOOD - Paul Arthur Johnston, 53, a longtime resident of Northwood, passed away unexpectedly on Monday July 15, 2019.
Born Sept. 16, 1965, in Plymouth, he was the son of Eleanor and William Johnston of Methuen, Mass.
Upon graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1983 to 1987.
After completing his service, he attended Northern Essex Community College.
Paul was employed as a nurse in hospitals throughout his career, to which he was loved by many patients. Outside of his work life he was known to be sociable and will be sorely missed by his large group of friends.
His proudest achievements in his life were providing a fulfilling life for his children and wife.
Family members include his wife of more than 30 years, Son Johnston; and his three children, Ethan, Caleb and Victoria.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, July 21, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, with a funeral service starting at 2:30 p.m. Calling hours will continue from 3 to 5 p.m. in the funeral home. If using a GPS input 3 Church St., Concord, N.H., as the address.
Bennett Funeral Home of Concord is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on July 19, 2019