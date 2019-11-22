Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul C. Poworoznek. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Manchester on Nov. 21, 1953, he was the son of the late Dorothy P. and Paul P. Poworoznek.



He was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, where he met his wife.



Paul was an electrical engineer. He enjoyed his work and colleagues at DEC, Cabletron, Benchmark, Sedona International, and VXI. Earlier, Paul served in the U.S. Air Force as a biomedical equipment maintenance specialist.



Paul was devoted to his family. He is deeply loved and missed. Paul cannot be summed up in words but just as a start, he was thoughtful, personable, witty, smart, candid, strong, resourceful, meticulous, handsome, hard-working, well-informed, generous. He remembered what mattered to those around him and he understood the importance of birthdays, good food, simple pleasures. Paul's love and fortitude during his final illness touched everyone around him. In addition to his wife and son, family members include his siblings, Patricia Khallouqi, Helen Allaire and husband Charles, Sandra Baker, and Peter Poworoznek and wife Mary Fischer; his uncle and aunt, William and Rita Poworoznek; his father-in-law, Lester LeViness; his sister-in-law, Amanda Urso; nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother, Joseph.



SERVICES: There will be no public service.



The family extends thanks to the dedicated staff of McGregor Memorial EMS, Massachusetts General Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, and Cornerstone Hospice. In keeping with Paul's life, a good way to honor him is to help a family member or neighbor.



Memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire Food Bank or a .



Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 359, Durham, N.H. 03824.



Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements.



