WATERVILLE VALLEY - Paul Chase Leavitt, 83, died on May 6, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
Born in Portsmouth on June 1, 1935, he was the son of Norman M. and Frances [Chase] Leavitt.
Paul was raised and educated in Portsmouth. In 1957, he graduated from the University of New Hampshire. He attended the New Hampshire State Police Academy, graduating first in his class. In 1967, he graduated from the FBI National Academy.
He served in the U.S. Army.
In 1960, Paul joined the Hampton Police Department and became chief of the department in 1964. In 1969, he became the Director of Public Safety in Waterville Valley, and in 1972 he became the Waterville Valley Town Manager.
Family members include his wife of 65 years, Marcia (Lothrop) Leavitt; his son, Kurt Leavitt; his daughter, Amy Leavitt; and his sister, Priscilla Leavitt.
SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, May 15, at 11 a.m. in Plymouth Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 4 Post Office Square, Plymouth.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 11, 2019