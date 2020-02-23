Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul D. Landry. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm Street Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Catherine of Siena Church 225 Hemlock Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul D. Landry, 81, a lifelong resident of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on February 17th, 2020, during his annual pilgrimage to Naples Florida. He loved to escape the cold New England winters and play golf year round with his many friends.



He was born in Manchester on September 1, 1938, the son of the late William and Lillian (Lajoie) Landry.



Paul graduated from Bishop Bradley in 1956. He joined the US Army Corps and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He was then Honorably Discharged in 1967. He married the late Elizabeth C. "Bette" Woodworth in June of 1962, and they were married for 39 years, until her passing in 2001.



Paul worked at International Paper, and then for Moore Business Forms, for 30 years, until his retirement in 2000. In 2001, after Bette died, Paul wanted to keep busy so he got a job at The Verizon Wireless/SNHU Arena, bartending in the lounge, where he worked up until he turned 80.



Paul was also predeceased by his son Keith Landry in 2015; and his brother Robert W. Landry in 1978.



Surviving family members include his two children, Kimberly Timbas and her husband Jamie of Hampton, and Scott Landry and wife Cindy, of Manchester; eight grandchildren, Karlee, Dominic, Dante, Kaitlin, Klanesha, Dakota, Ian, and Nora; and three great grandchildren, Noah, Isabella and Olivia, all who affectionately referred to him as "Grumpa". A special thanks to his best friend, Dave Fisher who looked after him every winter, so we wouldn't have to worry as much about him when he was away.



SERVICES: Calling hours are 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, February 27th at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, February 28th at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 225 Hemlock St., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . To leave a message of condolence, please go to







Paul D. Landry, 81, a lifelong resident of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on February 17th, 2020, during his annual pilgrimage to Naples Florida. He loved to escape the cold New England winters and play golf year round with his many friends.He was born in Manchester on September 1, 1938, the son of the late William and Lillian (Lajoie) Landry.Paul graduated from Bishop Bradley in 1956. He joined the US Army Corps and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He was then Honorably Discharged in 1967. He married the late Elizabeth C. "Bette" Woodworth in June of 1962, and they were married for 39 years, until her passing in 2001.Paul worked at International Paper, and then for Moore Business Forms, for 30 years, until his retirement in 2000. In 2001, after Bette died, Paul wanted to keep busy so he got a job at The Verizon Wireless/SNHU Arena, bartending in the lounge, where he worked up until he turned 80.Paul was also predeceased by his son Keith Landry in 2015; and his brother Robert W. Landry in 1978.Surviving family members include his two children, Kimberly Timbas and her husband Jamie of Hampton, and Scott Landry and wife Cindy, of Manchester; eight grandchildren, Karlee, Dominic, Dante, Kaitlin, Klanesha, Dakota, Ian, and Nora; and three great grandchildren, Noah, Isabella and Olivia, all who affectionately referred to him as "Grumpa". A special thanks to his best friend, Dave Fisher who looked after him every winter, so we wouldn't have to worry as much about him when he was away.SERVICES: Calling hours are 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, February 27th at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, February 28th at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 225 Hemlock St., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Feb. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close