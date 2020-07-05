Always there to help, no matter the day, night or hour. And with a smile. My husband wasn't well and after, a huge snow storm, I didn't get out to shovel for him. I saw him arrive, grabbed a shovel and went out to try to get nit done. He asked me to leave the shovel and go back into the warm house. Paul, not only shoveled the path, but, also did my ramp and deck. My thoughts and prayers for you, Carolyn and your family.

charlotte matteau

Friend