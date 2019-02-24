Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LEESBURG, Va. -- Paul was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather.



Paul, 85, of Leesburg, VA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 18, 2019. Paul enlisted in the Air Force after graduation from high school. He was a career Air Force Officer, retiring at the rank of full Colonel in December 1980. During his Air Force career, he was a member of two combat crews in October 1962 that flew electronic reconnaissance missions completely around Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis to detect and report on Soviet radars; and between June 1965 and March 1966 he flew 100 combat missions over North Vietnam in support of Operation Rolling Thunder as Chief Electronics Warfare Officer (EWO) on the EB-66. During the remainder of his Air Force career, he worked in various DOD intelligence agencies in Germany, stateside, and Japan before retiring from the Pentagon. Following his retirement, he worked as a consultant for various civilian companies and ran his own consulting business for several more years.



Paul is preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Bettie. He is survived by his brother Louis (Sandi) Duplessis; children Renee Morrison and son-in-law David, and Anthony ("Tony") Duplessis; and grandchildren, Michelle Morrison and Bryan Morrison, and Jenny Rodriguez, grandson-in-law Jesus, and two great grandchildren.



SERVICES: A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 16th at 10 a.m., at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 21370 St. Theresa Lane, Ashburn, VA 20147.



Interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in memory of Paul Duplessis at

LEESBURG, Va. -- Paul was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather.Paul, 85, of Leesburg, VA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 18, 2019. Paul enlisted in the Air Force after graduation from high school. He was a career Air Force Officer, retiring at the rank of full Colonel in December 1980. During his Air Force career, he was a member of two combat crews in October 1962 that flew electronic reconnaissance missions completely around Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis to detect and report on Soviet radars; and between June 1965 and March 1966 he flew 100 combat missions over North Vietnam in support of Operation Rolling Thunder as Chief Electronics Warfare Officer (EWO) on the EB-66. During the remainder of his Air Force career, he worked in various DOD intelligence agencies in Germany, stateside, and Japan before retiring from the Pentagon. Following his retirement, he worked as a consultant for various civilian companies and ran his own consulting business for several more years.Paul is preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Bettie. He is survived by his brother Louis (Sandi) Duplessis; children Renee Morrison and son-in-law David, and Anthony ("Tony") Duplessis; and grandchildren, Michelle Morrison and Bryan Morrison, and Jenny Rodriguez, grandson-in-law Jesus, and two great grandchildren.SERVICES: A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 16th at 10 a.m., at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 21370 St. Theresa Lane, Ashburn, VA 20147.Interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in memory of Paul Duplessis at http://www.alz.org/join_the_cause_tributes.asp , finding the tribute for Paul Duplessis. Funeral Home Adams-Green Funeral Home

721 Elden Street

Herndon , VA 20170

(703) 437-1764 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.