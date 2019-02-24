LEESBURG, Va. -- Paul was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather.
Paul, 85, of Leesburg, VA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 18, 2019. Paul enlisted in the Air Force after graduation from high school. He was a career Air Force Officer, retiring at the rank of full Colonel in December 1980. During his Air Force career, he was a member of two combat crews in October 1962 that flew electronic reconnaissance missions completely around Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis to detect and report on Soviet radars; and between June 1965 and March 1966 he flew 100 combat missions over North Vietnam in support of Operation Rolling Thunder as Chief Electronics Warfare Officer (EWO) on the EB-66. During the remainder of his Air Force career, he worked in various DOD intelligence agencies in Germany, stateside, and Japan before retiring from the Pentagon. Following his retirement, he worked as a consultant for various civilian companies and ran his own consulting business for several more years.
Paul is preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Bettie. He is survived by his brother Louis (Sandi) Duplessis; children Renee Morrison and son-in-law David, and Anthony ("Tony") Duplessis; and grandchildren, Michelle Morrison and Bryan Morrison, and Jenny Rodriguez, grandson-in-law Jesus, and two great grandchildren.
SERVICES: A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 16th at 10 a.m., at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 21370 St. Theresa Lane, Ashburn, VA 20147.
Interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in memory of Paul Duplessis at http://www.alz.org/join_the_cause_tributes.asp, finding the tribute for Paul Duplessis.
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 24, 2019