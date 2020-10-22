Laura, Amy, Kenneth, Kevin and David,

I remember going to your house to visit when you were little. I used to see your Dad when I shopped for my mother (Auntie Mary Marineau) at Hannafords. And he was always such a pleasant person. We would talk and catch up on family news. Although I wish I could, I am sorry I will not be able to attend his wake and service.

Chris McKenna (Jeanne’s cousin) and family



