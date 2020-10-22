1/1
Paul E. Askham
1944 - 2020
Paul Edward Askham, 75, of Manchester, NH, died peacefully on October 15, 2020.

Born in Nashua, NH on November 22, 1944, he was the son of Frank and Armandine (Leclair) Askham.

Paul graduated from high school in Merrimack and lived in Manchester most of his life. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War as a radar operator with A Co., 2nd Bn., 12th Inf. Div.

Paul was employed with the C.S. Woods Company for twenty years. He also spent time as an over-the-road truck driver. He was a proud member of the Alpha Association and was excited to attend the veteran reunions each year.

Devoted to his Christian faith, he was an original member of Faith Christian Center and most recently a member of Trinity Community Church in Bedford. Paul loved spending his time hunting and fishing. His family was the center of his life. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle ways. Paul was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him, as he left an indelible mark on every life that he touched. He will be missed and his memory held dear.

He was married forty-three years to Jeanne C. (Marineau) Askham, who died August 28, 2011; and is predeceased by a brother, Wesley Askham.

Family members include two daughters, Laura Brown and her husband, Robert, of Rye; Amy Krustapentus and her husband, Michael, of Manchester; three sons, Kenneth Askham of Manchester, Kevin Askham and his fiancÃ©, Monica Lamper, of Manchester, and David Askham and his wife, Julie, of Weare; five grandchildren, Ryan, Emily, Joshua, Vincent, and Shannon; a brother, James Askham of Nashua; and several nieces and nephews.

Services: A walkthrough wake with social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

A brief graveside service with military honors will take place Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 1 PM sharp, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.

Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, at dav.org. You can dedicate your gift to Paul E. Askham.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 21, 2020
I’m so sad to see you pass. My condolences to the family. I love you all.
Jennifer Swain
Friend
October 21, 2020
Dear David, Amy & all of your dear family we are very sorry of hearing about the loss of your Dad, he was such a kind & thoughtful man anytime we saw him, we send our love & prayers, Danielle & Tony Duquette
Duquette
Friend
October 21, 2020
Laura, Amy, Kenneth, Kevin and David,
I remember going to your house to visit when you were little. I used to see your Dad when I shopped for my mother (Auntie Mary Marineau) at Hannafords. And he was always such a pleasant person. We would talk and catch up on family news. Although I wish I could, I am sorry I will not be able to attend his wake and service.
Chris McKenna (Jeanne’s cousin) and family
Christine Mckenna
Family
