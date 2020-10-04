1/1
Paul E. Bordeleau
Paul E. Bordeleau, 96, passed away September 27, 2020 at the CMC after a brief illness.

He was married to Wilma Sloan Bordeleau who predeceased him in 2010 after 62 years of marriage.

Paul was born in Lowell, MA, raised his family in Framingham, MA, and moved to Bedford, NH in 1971 where he spent the rest of his life. He was a D-Day veteran in WWII, and also served in the Korean War. He earned his BA at New England conservatory and a Masters at BU, and was a music teacher and band director for 16 years in Chelmsford, Framingham, and Dover-Sherborn schools in Massachusetts.

He moved his family to New Hampshire in 1971 and worked as a salesman at Darrell's Music Hall in the Bedford Mall until 1973 when he opened his own piano and organ teaching studio, and taught over a thousand students over the years, finally retiring from teaching in 2019. He was also a great musician and entertainer, and led a number of bands over an 80 year career, as well as being a church organist for most of that time, finally retiring from performing altogether in August 2020.

In addition to his music he was also a very active member of the Bedford Rotary Club for 47 years and served as both a club president and district governor, and was a major donor to the Rotary Foundation. He was also a member of the Washington Lodge of the Freemasons.

Paul is survived by his sons Edward, a piano technician in Bedford, NH and owner of Pianoarts, and Phil Bordeleau, music director at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, CO, and a daughter, Jan Bordeleau, a church organist and piano teacher at Bordeleau Keyboard Studio in Bedford, NH.

There are no calling hours or funeral per his wishes.

He will be interred at the NH Veterans Cemetery Wednesday, Oct. 7th at 11:30am next to his wife Wilma, also a WWII veteran.

Plans are being made for a celebration of his life after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Memorial donations in Paul's name can be made to the Rotary Foundation.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Service
11:30 AM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

October 3, 2020
Paul...As a vocalist, you were truly my mentor. Your ongoing love of music, singing, and performing, was such an inspiration to all who were blessed to have you in their lives. For over 40 years I enjoyed all of the shows, concerts, our band "Sunburst", your jokes and your spirited laughter. My thoughts and prayers are with your children, my friends, as they navigate through this difficult time. You will remain in my heart forever; May you rest in peace.
Your friend, Patty Burke Wagner
Patty Burke Wagner
Friend
October 2, 2020
Paul was my piano teacher and close Rotary friend for many years. He was a kind and generous man and always put others before himself. My condolences to his children.
Robert Bossie
Friend
