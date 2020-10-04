Paul...As a vocalist, you were truly my mentor. Your ongoing love of music, singing, and performing, was such an inspiration to all who were blessed to have you in their lives. For over 40 years I enjoyed all of the shows, concerts, our band "Sunburst", your jokes and your spirited laughter. My thoughts and prayers are with your children, my friends, as they navigate through this difficult time. You will remain in my heart forever; May you rest in peace.

Your friend, Patty Burke Wagner

Patty Burke Wagner

Friend