Paul Edward MacMillan 92, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., a former resident of Somerville, Mass., and Chester, N.H., died April 13, 2020, at his home in Port St. Lucie , Fla.
He was born in Boston, Mass., on Oct. 8, 1927, a son of James and Catherine MacMillan.
Paul joined the U.S. Navy at 17 years of age and proudly served his country during World War II as a Seabee in the Pacific and Asia area. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
He is survived by brother, James MacMillan; daughters, Christine Ferraro, Joanne Goguen, Jacqueline Wagner and Jeanne Hebert; 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Shirley (Campbell) MacMillan; daughter, Carol Dempsey; and son, Edward MacMillan.
Paul will be interred with Military Honors at a later date.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 19, 2020