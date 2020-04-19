Paul Edward MacMillan (1927 - 2020)
Obituary
Paul Edward MacMillan 92, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., a former resident of Somerville, Mass., and Chester, N.H., died April 13, 2020, at his home in Port St. Lucie , Fla.

He was born in Boston, Mass., on Oct. 8, 1927, a son of James and Catherine MacMillan.

Paul joined the U.S. Navy at 17 years of age and proudly served his country during World War II as a Seabee in the Pacific and Asia area. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

He is survived by brother, James MacMillan; daughters, Christine Ferraro, Joanne Goguen, Jacqueline Wagner and Jeanne Hebert; 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Shirley (Campbell) MacMillan; daughter, Carol Dempsey; and son, Edward MacMillan.

Paul will be interred with Military Honors at a later date.

Published in Union Leader on Apr. 19, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
