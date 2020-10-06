1/1
Paul Eugene Grenier
Paul Eugene Grenier, 78, passed away on October 2, 2020 after a period of declining health at the Bel Air Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH. Born on February 23, 1942 in Saint-Jean-de-la-Lande, Quebec he is the son of Emile and Madeline (Giroux) Grenier. Paul was one of eleven children. His brothers and sisters include Gertrude (late Andrea Begin), Majella (Madeleine Roussel), Marie-Rose, Paula, Fernand, Martine (Gilles Daigle), Eloy (Marlene Poulin), Rosaire (Marie Vailancourt), Blandine (Yvan Labbe), and Marie Jeanne (Mark Gagnon).

Paul spent 32 years working as a carpenter in the Massachusetts Local 40 Carpenters union. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Lise (Goupil) Grenier, daughter Paula (Jeff) Graybill, son Eric (Mandy) Grenier, and son Christian (Aimee) Grenier and his four grandchildren Samual, Jack, Lydia, and Meric and many nieces and nephews.

Due to current social distance guidelines a private graveside service will be held at a later date.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
Memories & Condolences

October 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rene & Monique Larochelle
Friend
October 5, 2020
I am so deeply saddened by the loss of Paul Grenier .
Suzanne and Yvon Grenier
Friend
