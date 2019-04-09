NASHUA - Paul F. Mai, 89, of Nashua, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, April 5, 2019, in St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua after a lengthy illness.
Born in Teaneck, N.J., on Jan. 10, 1930, he was the son of Paul and Martha (Sonntag) Mai.
Paul, a loving husband and father, was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He served during the Korean War and retired as a master sergeant after 20 years of service. He then worked as an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Nashua, and later in the maintenance department for the Merrimack School District before retiring.
Paul enjoyed bowling and participated on the Merrimack Bowling League for several years. In addition, he was an avid golfer and fisherman and die-hard N.Y. Yankees fan.
Along with his parents, Paul was predeceased by his two siblings, Richard Mai and Marion Ayers.
Family members include his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley (Gagnon) Mai of Nashua; a son, Michael Mai of Braintree, Mass.; two daughters, Kristina Mai of Exeter, and Kathryn Mai and her partner Thomas Murphy of Waterbury Center, Vt.; his grandson, Matthew Mai of Dover; a sister-in-law, Lois Mai of Matamoras, Pa.; and nieces and nephews, all of whom were near and dear to him.
SERVICES: A graveside service with military honors will be held in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, on Thursday, April 11, at 2 p.m.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street - Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; or online at https://parkinson.org.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 9, 2019