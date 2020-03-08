Paul G. Lambert, 76, of Manchester, died March 4, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Manchester on September 28, 1943, he was the son of Armand and Jeannette (Martel) Lambert. He attended West High School and served in the US Army National Guard for 34 years prior to his honorable discharge in September 27, 2003.
Prior to retirement, he had been a butcher for Hannaford Bros. Supermarkets. He was a life-member of the East Side Club.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Judith P. (LeMay) Lambert of Manchester; two daughters, Melissa Michon and husband Michael of Manchester, Michelle Cammack and husband Matthew of Weare; two granddaughters, Monique and Makayla Michon, both of Manchester; one sister, Connie Duquette and husband Roger of Manchester; one brother, Robert Lambert and wife Irene of Oklahoma; many nephews, nieces and cousins. In addition to these family members, Paul has adopted, in his heart, a number of "daughters", in particular, Cindy Soucy of Auburn.
SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North Street, Manchester will be Monday from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 am in St. Pius X Church, Candia Road, Manchester. Burial with military honors will follow in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the Liberty House in Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 8, 2020