BERLIN - Paul H. Johnson Jr., 85, of Berlin, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
Born in Berlin on Jan. 28, 1934, he was the son of Paul H. and Helen C. (Andersen) Johnson Sr.
After graduation from Berlin High School in 1952, Paul entered the U.S. Air Force.
Paul lived in several New Hampshire towns, eventually settling in Merrimack, where he raised his family while working in sales and service for Ingersoll Rand for more than 30 years.
After retiring, Paul returned to Berlin. He and the love of his life, Lola Lambert, enjoyed traveling the United States, camping, kayaking and bicycling to name a few.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Family member include his children, Robin Hefflefinger and husband Carl of Amherst, Nils Johnson and wife Ann of Merrimack, and Erik Johnson of Bedford; grandchildren, Drew Hefflefinger, Chase Hefflefinger, Ian Hefflefinger, Adam Johnson, Brian Johnson, Hannah Johnson and Samantha Johnson; his sister, Marlene McGivney of Hanson, Mass.; his significant other Lola Lambert of Berlin, and her family.
SERVICES: Funeral services are private.
Interment will be in the Russian City Cemetery in Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a local food bank or a .
Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2019