Mr. Paul H. Lemay, 77, of Concord, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the Pleasant View Center after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, Paul was the son of the late Armand and Claire (Cloutier) Lemay. He was raised and educated in Suncook and was a graduate of Bishop Bradley High School.
Prior to his retirement, Paul was employed for many years at Concord Litho.
He enjoyed coin collecting, listening to music, watching old westerns, and catching all the new releases at the movie theater.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his sister, Pauline MacArthur.
He is survived by his sister, Marie Lemay of Peterborough; his two brothers, Richard Lemay and Rev. Jean Lemay, both of Manchester; and his nieces, Michele Lemay and Dawn Lemay Dube.
SERVICES: In accordance with his wishes, burial will take place privately with the immediate family.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 12, 2020