Paul H. Simard, 72, a resident of Bristol since 1986 and former resident of Campton, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 with his family by his side at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth. Paul was born on June 13, 1948 in Haverhill, MA, son of the late Henry and Constance Lorraine (Sabourin) Simard.
He graduated from Northern Essex Community College with his Associate's Degree and attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Paul was a U.S. Air Force Veteran stationed in Korea and Vietnam from June 29, 1967 to January 28, 1971 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Paul worked in the food service industry for most of his life. He retired, with great glee, in 2010.
He enjoyed retired life spending time with family and friends and traveling, taking his dream vacation to France and family vacations to Ireland and Scotland.
He had a strong sense of civic duty, believing that everyone should give back to their community, and he practiced this by serving on the Bristol Budget Committee for over 10 years. He also proudly served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives from 1972 to 1973 and from 2010 to 2012.
Paul was a history buff, a loving father and husband and will be greatly missed by his family and social group, the NCO's or the "Friday Round Table." He was a member of the American Legion.
His family includes his wife of 42 years, Mary E. (Sigafoos) Simard of Bristol, his only daughter, Genevieve R. Simard of Warwick, RI, his sister, Claire Linehan of Plaistow and her husband John, his brother Frank Simard of Plaistow, his cousins, including Cathy Crandall of Eugene, OR and her husband Tom and Ron Sabourin of Fair Oaks CA, an Aunt, Priscilla Byrd of NJ and his nieces and nephews.
According to Paul's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service with military honors, will be held on July 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Memorial donations, in memory of Paul, may be offered to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253 or to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com