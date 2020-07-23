Paul J. Charpentier, 72, died July 18, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born in Manchester on May 25, 1948 the son of Henry Paul and Fernande (Bouchard) Charpentier.
He served his country in the U. S. Army. He was a combat veteran in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969. He was also a paratrooper and served on Long Range Patrol.
He had worked for Yellow Freight as well as numerous trucking companies and was a member of the Teamsters Local 633.
He held membership at VFW 8214 and Henry J. Sweeney American Legion Post 2.
Family members include his wife of 42 years, Phyllis (Resnick) Charpentier of Manchester, one son; John P. Charpentier and his wife, Alison of Methuen, MA., one daughter; Michelle Saunders and her husband, Daniel of Derry, three grandchildren; Amberlee Charpentier, Jathan Charpentier, Abriele Charpentier, and several extended family.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2 pm in NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
