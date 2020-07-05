1/1
Paul J. DesRochers
1946 - 2020
Paul J. DesRochers, 73, of Edgewater, FL, died June 28, 2020 at Concord Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Manchester, NH on December 27, 1946, he was the son of the late Paul H. and Lillian DesRochers. He was a graduate of Manchester Memorial High School and served in the National Guard during Vietnam. Paul worked for Truck Load Service, as a dispatcher, for many years and later worked for Boston Logan Airport before retiring in 2011.

Paul was an amazing and truly wonderful man with an incredible sense of humor. He loved to do anything and everything. He was an amazing father, a great grandfather and a wonderful husband. Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend.

Surviving family members include his wife of 27 years, Linda A. (Talbot) DesRochers of Edgewater, FL; three children, James P. DesRochers and wife Michelle of MA, Laurie L. Nowe and husband Ron of Pembroke, NH, and David A, DesRochers and wife Jennifer of Merrimack, NH; three step daughters, Christina L. Allen and husband Kelly of Manchester, NH, Shelley L. Canning of Manchester, NH, and Michele R. Canning of Manchester, NH; eleven grand children; three great grandchildren; and one sister, Muriel Healey and husband John of FL. He was predeceased by both parents; and one sister, Suzanne Provencher.

All services will be private to family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Heart Association, NH Chapter, 2 Wall St., Manchester, NH 03101. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
