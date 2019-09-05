BEDFORD - Paul J. Hannan, 88, passed peacefully on Sept. 1, 2019, in Courville Nursing Home after a lengthy and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
He was the son of Robert and Helen (O'Keefe) Hannan of Boston, Mass.
He graduated from Cathedral High School in Dorchester, Mass., and Boston College.
Paul was a great baseball player and was afforded a tryout to pitch for the Boston Braves. Although he was successful in the tryout, he instead enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in Tripoli during the Korean War. He often studied the planes and strategies of World War II.
In 1961, he married Ann Sullivan. The couple lived 10 years in Whitman, Mass. They moved to New Hampshire with their children, and Paul worked for AIG in New Hampshire and Boston as a claims manager.
Paul founded the Bedford Babe Ruth Baseball League in the 1970s and worked diligently on Bedford High School Planning Committee. He also served on the Bedford Highway Safety Committee.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Robert and Richard Hannan.
Family members include his wife, Ann; his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Sue Ellen; his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and David Beecher; his grandsons, Jonathan Beecher and his wife Lisa, Zachary Beecher and his wife Alyssa, Joshua Beecher and Nicholas Beecher; his granddaughter, Julia Hannan; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Services were private. Interment took place in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 5, 2019