Paul J. Kelly Sr.
1928 - 2020
Paul J. Kelly, Sr., 92, of Manchester died July 1, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Brighton, MA on April 24, 1928, he was the son of Walter P. and Helen (Kelley) Kelly.

Paul had served his country in the US Air Force prior to his retirement due to disability in 1971.

He loved golf, both playing and watching it on television. He enjoyed spending time just hanging out with his many friends at the clubhouse at Candia Woods.

He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Mary (Mafei) Kelly in 2019 and a daughter, Paula J. Kelly.

Family members include 8 children, Paul J. Kelly Jr and wife Joan, Mark A. Kelly, Andrea M. Kelly and companion Charles Chagnon, Charles E. Kelly, Carla J. Kurzhals and husband Steven, James M. Kelly, Mary E. Kelly, Jennifer A. Choi and husband Edmond; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; one surviving sister, Trudy Civetti; nephews, nieces and cousins.

A private funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NH Catholic Charities, 325 Franklin St, Manchester, NH 03101 or to support veterans at The Liberty House, 75 W Baker St, Manchester, NH 03103.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
July 4, 2020
Frank & I are so sorry for your loss! May he RIP. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Fran Eldridge
Friend
