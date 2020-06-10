Paul J. Robert Sr of Goffstown, NH passed away peacefully at home after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's and cancer. Born in Manchester, NH on June 9th, 1942 he was the son of Omer and Laurette Robert. He grew up and graduated in Goffstown, voted most likely to succeed by his classmates. His first business began in elementary school selling candy out of his locker. Paul joined the army after graduation and was fortunate enough to be stationed in France. He played soccer and baseball for the Army and learnd auto body repair. After the Army he picked up many additional skills and as a result became his own electrician, plumber, carpenter, mechanic among other things. He started and successfully ran Rabits Welding for over 30 years. He was highly respected for his welding skills and fabrication. Paul had an unequaled work ethic, was a no-nonsense type of guy, but was fun-loving and adventuresome. He developed long lasting social and work-related friendships and had a passion for country music and dancing.
He was predeceased by his parents. His sister Teresa Robert and Louise Robert Morin, stepson Peter Oison.
He is survived by his loving wife Roxanne Fletcher, his ex-wife Sandra, a son Paul Jr. and his wife Cheri of Jacksonville Florida, a daughter Christine Rafter and her husband Patrick of Windham New Hampshire, a daughter Cynthia and her husband Dr. Ricardo Vasquez of Bloomington Indiana, a stepson Scott Olson and 14 beloved grandchildren who he will who he always encouraged to learn a trade and to "save your money".
A ceremony at the veteran's cemetery in Boscawen New Hampshire and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations would be welcomed by the Alzheimer's Association the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice for more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 10, 2020.