Paul John Socha, 81, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 in Ft. Myers, Florida. He was born in Manchester, NH on March 28, 1939 to Edward and Mary (Zwearcan) Socha. Paul married his true love, Jeanne (Lachance) Socha in 1961. Paul and Jeanne raised their family in Manchester, where Paul worked for the Parks and Recreation Department for the City. Paul was an avid hunter, fisherman, and woodturner. In his free time, Paul loved to work in his shop where he crafted beautiful bowls and art pieces on his lathe. Paul passed along his love for the outdoors to his sons and grandchildren. Most recently, Paul enjoyed spending the winters in Marco Island, Florida and summers back home in New Hampshire. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jeanne Socha, their sons and their wives, John and Kathy Socha of Ft. Myers, FL and Tim and Kim Socha of Goffstown, NH. He will be remembered most lovingly by his grandchildren, Phoebe, Sydney, and Jack. He is also survived by his sister Deborah (Socha) Griffin and her husband Jim, his brother Edward Socha and his wife Marie, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
There are no scheduled services at this time. Please consider a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
in Paul's name at michaeljfox.org